HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1,034.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,665 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

