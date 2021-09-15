HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT opened at $299.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $306.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.