HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

