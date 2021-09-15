Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

NYSE HPP opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.39.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.