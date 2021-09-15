Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUM opened at $402.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

