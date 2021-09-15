Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $2.37 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $14.53 or 0.00030463 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $127.35 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00150046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00796905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046692 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,408,815 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

