Hywin Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HYW) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

Hywin’s (NASDAQ:HYW) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hywin had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of HYW stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

