Hywin Holdings Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:HYW) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd

Hywin’s (NASDAQ:HYW) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hywin had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of HYW stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. Hywin has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Hywin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

