IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

IAA stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. IAA has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of IAA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,641,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,668,000 after acquiring an additional 69,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after acquiring an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after acquiring an additional 181,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

