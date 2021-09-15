IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of IBEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $328.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
