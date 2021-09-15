IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of IBEX opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $328.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.