Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICVX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ICVX opened at $39.89 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

About Icosavax

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

