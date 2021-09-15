IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

