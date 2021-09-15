Illuvium Price Hits $532.59 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $532.59 or 0.01109322 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $338.16 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

