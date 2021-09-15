IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 8% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. 26,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 850,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.