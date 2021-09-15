IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading 8% Higher

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.58. 26,084 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 850,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Get IMAX alerts:

The company has a market cap of $974.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.