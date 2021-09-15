Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.11. Immatics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immatics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

