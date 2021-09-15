Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $2.57 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $214,667.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.98 or 0.07254297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,075.52 or 1.00303886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00870832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.