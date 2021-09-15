Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of Hold.

IDEXY stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

