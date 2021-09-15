Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IMCI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Infinite Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get Infinite Group alerts:

About Infinite Group

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.