Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

