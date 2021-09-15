Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 73,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EPRF opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

