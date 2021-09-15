Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$7.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

