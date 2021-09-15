Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 16,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 669,810 shares.The stock last traded at $40.43 and had previously closed at $40.45.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inovalon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 5.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

