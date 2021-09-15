Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98. 3,245,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,424,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the second quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

