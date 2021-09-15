InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Head to Head Analysis

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 70.19% 0.76% 0.20% HighPeak Energy -6.45% -1.24% -1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $31.31 million 2.20 -$84.08 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 34.36 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InPlay Oil and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 122.77%. HighPeak Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given InPlay Oil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats HighPeak Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

