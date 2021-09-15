Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Trading Down 5.5%

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

About Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

