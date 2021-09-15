Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Acquires 701 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $10,297.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 354,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

