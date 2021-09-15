Insider Buying: James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

Shares of LON FSJ traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 830 ($10.84). 52,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,936. James Fisher and Sons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,346 ($17.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 923.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.56.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

FSJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.