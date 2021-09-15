Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $254,265.00 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79.

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

