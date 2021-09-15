Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 3,049 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $198,215.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert E. Farrell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $9,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74,373 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 159,431 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 108,218.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

