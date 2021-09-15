Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 14,329 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.
- On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.
- On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.
- On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.
NASDAQ PMVP opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,849,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.