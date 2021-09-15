Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 14,329 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 14,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $434,311.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Thilo Schroeder sold 21,986 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $667,934.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Friday, August 27th, Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,849,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.