Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells 2,597 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 265,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,214,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,543,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

