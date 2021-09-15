Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
