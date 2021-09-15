Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

