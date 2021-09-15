Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CAO Sells 996 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 134.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Vapotherm by 130.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

