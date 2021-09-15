Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,121,000 after acquiring an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

