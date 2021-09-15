Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.