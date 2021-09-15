Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Achieves $9.59 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and $293.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.88 or 0.00122202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00076159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00178363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.76 or 0.07141132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.96 or 0.99131946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00864280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.28 or 0.00899253 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,145,234 coins and its circulating supply is 162,821,237 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.