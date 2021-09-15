InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

