Intersect Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,776 Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

