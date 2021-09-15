Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

