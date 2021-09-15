Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

