Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAF. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

