Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 21,046 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.80.

The stock has a market cap of $519.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

