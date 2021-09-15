Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,936 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after buying an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after buying an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 5,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

