Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,141. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

