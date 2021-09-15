Inverness Counsel LLC NY Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $304.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

