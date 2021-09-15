Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

BSJL remained flat at $$23.00 on Wednesday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,699. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

