Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 98,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

