Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $374.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

