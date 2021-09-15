Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.67%.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICMB shares. Raymond James downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

