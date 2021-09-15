Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 86,634 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

