Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 35,284 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,423% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,316 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 687,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

